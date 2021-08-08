2 Strong 4 Bullies
16-year-old boy missing from Wayne County

Jaime Fisher
Jaime Fisher(Source: Wayne County Sheriff via Facebook)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old boy who is missing.

Jaime Fisher left his home, located in the Wooster area, on Friday evening and hasn’t returned, according to a department Facebook post.

Contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office if you see Fisher or know his location.

