16-year-old boy missing from Wayne County
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old boy who is missing.
Jaime Fisher left his home, located in the Wooster area, on Friday evening and hasn’t returned, according to a department Facebook post.
Contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office if you see Fisher or know his location.
