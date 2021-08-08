Fatal accident in Troy leaves 1 dead, woman with serious injuries

TROY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Chardon Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that killed Nathan Allen, 20, of Akron, and left Bonnie Cavanaugh, 63, of Middlefield, with serious injuries.

Bonnie Cavanaugh was traveling northbound on SR 700 in her 2009 Mercury Sable.

Nathan Allen was traveling south on SR 700 and driving a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu when the Malibu traveled left of the center and struck the Sable head-on, according to a press release.

Nathan Allen suffered fatal injuries and Bonnie Cavanaugh was air lifted to a Cleveland area hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to the release.

Troy Township Fire Department, Geauga County Sheriff’s Department, and The Ohio State Patrol responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

