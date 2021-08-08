2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fatal motorcycle accident, Cleveland police search for information on SUV that left scene

Cleveland police seeking more information on dark SUV pictured.
Cleveland police seeking more information on dark SUV pictured.(Cleveland Police)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police search for SUV that fled the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon near Woodland Avenue and East 47th Street.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. “I’ve never seen anyone leave this Earth like that,” one witness said. The victim’s name is being withheld by authorities pending family notification.

At approximately 1 p.m., a rider on a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling westbound on Woodland Avenue when they lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle, according to Cleveland police. A dark SUV was traveling eastbound and the motorcycle may have been thrown into the driver’s side.

People near the scene of the accident described the frantic and confused moments following the impact.

“Tears, people crying,” another witness said. “Broke them up pretty bad, really bad.”

It is unknown what caused the motorcyclist to lose control.

The unknown SUV may have stopped briefly then left the scene of the crash eastbound on Woodland Avenue, through the Hanini Gas Station parking lot, then northbound on East 55th Street, according to Cleveland police.

Several witnesses that spoke with 19 News said accidents are not uncommon in the area and are looking for more safety changes to be enacted soon.

“People are driving like it’s the Indy 5000,” a third witness said. “They need to do something about this street because, as you see, somebody died.”

If you have any information call 216-621-1234, anonymous information can be provided via Crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME.

