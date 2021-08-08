2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Flood advisory issued for Cuyahoga County

Flood advisory issued for Cuyahoga County
Flood advisory issued for Cuyahoga County(Pexels - Generic photo)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several areas in Cuyahoga County are under a flood advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

Click here for the latest 19 First Alert Forecast

The advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday. The NWS said minor flooding has begun or will begin soon in these communities:

  • Cleveland
  • Parma
  • Lakewood
  • Strongsville
  • Westlake
  • North Royalton
  • Garfield Heights
  • Maple Heights
  • Parma Heights
  • Rocky River
  • Broadview Heights
  • Brook Park
  • Berea
  • Fairview Park
  • Middleburg Heights
  • Bay Village
  • Brecksville
  • Bedford
  • Seven Hills
  • Brooklyn

Between 1 to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen, according to the NWS.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 8/8/2021
19 First Alert Forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Heat and humidity continue to climb
Northeast Ohio weather: Unsettled next week; more storm chances and heat index values near 100...
19 First Alert Forecast 8-7-2021
Storm chances and high heat around next week.
Northeast Ohio weather: Unsettled next week; more storm chances and heat index values near 100 degrees