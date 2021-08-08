Flood advisory issued for Cuyahoga County
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several areas in Cuyahoga County are under a flood advisory issued by the National Weather Service.
The advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday. The NWS said minor flooding has begun or will begin soon in these communities:
- Cleveland
- Parma
- Lakewood
- Strongsville
- Westlake
- North Royalton
- Garfield Heights
- Maple Heights
- Parma Heights
- Rocky River
- Broadview Heights
- Brook Park
- Berea
- Fairview Park
- Middleburg Heights
- Bay Village
- Brecksville
- Bedford
- Seven Hills
- Brooklyn
Between 1 to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen, according to the NWS.
