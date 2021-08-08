Flood advisory issued for Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several areas in Cuyahoga County are under a flood advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for portions of Cuyahoga Co. until 3PM today. There have been reports of localized flooding on roadways due to heavy rainfall. Never drive into flooded areas. Turn Around, Don't Drown! #ohwx pic.twitter.com/hJx1peh64R — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) August 8, 2021

The advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday. The NWS said minor flooding has begun or will begin soon in these communities:

Cleveland

Parma

Lakewood

Strongsville

Westlake

North Royalton

Garfield Heights

Maple Heights

Parma Heights

Rocky River

Broadview Heights

Brook Park

Berea

Fairview Park

Middleburg Heights

Bay Village

Brecksville

Bedford

Seven Hills

Brooklyn

Between 1 to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen, according to the NWS.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.