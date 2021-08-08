Northeast Ohio weather: Heat and humidity continue to climb

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Weather that feels like we’re in the tropics this week!

We crank up the heat and humidity today under partly cloudy skies with highs approaching 90. Tonight will be very muggy and very mild as lows dip only to around 70.

Our sixth 90-degree day of the summer will be here on Monday with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

Tuesday through Thursday will continue to be steamy and sweltering with highs around 90 and scattered, mainly afternoon, storms each day.

