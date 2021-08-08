2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: Heat and humidity continue to climb

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast(Source: WOIO)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Weather that feels like we’re in the tropics this week!

We crank up the heat and humidity today under partly cloudy skies with highs approaching 90. Tonight will be very muggy and very mild as lows dip only to around 70.

Our sixth 90-degree day of the summer will be here on Monday with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

Tuesday through Thursday will continue to be steamy and sweltering with highs around 90 and scattered, mainly afternoon, storms each day.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: Unsettled next week; more storm chances and heat index values near 100...
19 First Alert Forecast 8-7-2021
Storm chances and high heat around next week.
Northeast Ohio weather: Unsettled next week; more storm chances and heat index values near 100 degrees
Air quality advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio
Air quality advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 8/7/2021