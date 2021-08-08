Pandas beat the heat with frozen treats at National Zoo in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOIO) - On steamy summer days the giant pandas at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. stay cool by enjoying frozen treats.

The National Zoo posted their recipe for cool enjoyment to Twitter on Friday: equal parts fruit juice and water to be enjoyed frozen.

Tian Tian, Mei Xiang, and Xiao Qi Ji dug right in.

☀️🐼🧊 On sunny summer days, the giant panda team helps our bears beat the heat by offering them refreshing fruitsicles. They create these treats by mixing equal parts fruit juice and water. Once frozen, they're ready for Tian Tian, Mei Xiang and Xiao Qi Ji to enjoy! #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/8tFUvCgi3O — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) August 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.