Pandas beat the heat with frozen treats at National Zoo in Washington D.C.

The giant pandas at the Smithsonian National Zoological Park stay cool on hot days with...
The giant pandas at the Smithsonian National Zoological Park stay cool on hot days with fruitsicles.(National Zoo)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOIO) - On steamy summer days the giant pandas at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. stay cool by enjoying frozen treats.

The National Zoo posted their recipe for cool enjoyment to Twitter on Friday: equal parts fruit juice and water to be enjoyed frozen.

Tian Tian, Mei Xiang, and Xiao Qi Ji dug right in.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

