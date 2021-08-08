Rain forces shelter in place at FirstEnergy Stadium ahead of Orange & Brown practice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns fans flocked to FirstEnergy Stadium for the Orange & Brown practice Sunday.

The rain threatened their fun as inclement weather forced a shelter-in-place to be ordered around 11:45 a.m.

The now-delayed scrimmage was set to kick off at noon. We’ll let you know when an updated start time is released.

Orange & Brown Practice is that you!?



Which jersey are you wearing to @FEStadium tomorrow 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KNaytj1h62 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.