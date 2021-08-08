2 Strong 4 Bullies
Rain forces shelter in place at FirstEnergy Stadium ahead of Orange & Brown practice

FirstEnergy Stadium (Source: WOIO)
FirstEnergy Stadium (Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns fans flocked to FirstEnergy Stadium for the Orange & Brown practice Sunday.

The rain threatened their fun as inclement weather forced a shelter-in-place to be ordered around 11:45 a.m.

The now-delayed scrimmage was set to kick off at noon. We’ll let you know when an updated start time is released.

