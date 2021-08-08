Twins Days resumes this year in Twinsburg

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - The Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg is back after last year’s canceled event.

The theme this year, which was designated as last year’s theme, is “The Roaring TWINties”.

The theme encourages people to dress in the 1920′s style and many people wore just that for the “Double Take Parade” earlier today.

Twins Days Parade 2021 Posted by Twinsburg Fire on Saturday, August 7, 2021

The festival runs from Aug. 6 to 8 and you can find more information about the events and times here.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.