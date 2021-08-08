2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Twins Days resumes this year in Twinsburg

The Double Take Parade is held Saturday morning. (Source: Twins Days Festival Facebook)
The Double Take Parade is held Saturday morning. (Source: Twins Days Festival Facebook)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - The Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg is back after last year’s canceled event.

The theme this year, which was designated as last year’s theme, is “The Roaring TWINties”.

The theme encourages people to dress in the 1920′s style and many people wore just that for the “Double Take Parade” earlier today.

Twins Days Parade 2021

Posted by Twinsburg Fire on Saturday, August 7, 2021

The festival runs from Aug. 6 to 8 and you can find more information about the events and times here.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

(Source: Cedar Point Facebook)
Cedar Point announces final launch for Wicked Twister
It’s a girl! Baby delivered by Wadsworth Fire and EMS Department
Baby delivered by Wadsworth Fire and EMS Department
City of Lakewood announces Madison Park improvements.
Lakewood to make improvements at Madison Park
School Supply List
You can help Operation Backpack in person or right from your phone