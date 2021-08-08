Woman arrested after driving through fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a woman Saturday evening after she drove through a fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
The crash landed her vehicle in the airfield, according to tweets posted by the city of Cleveland. She’s facing OVI charges, according to the post.
The city said Cleveland police responded to the scene, and federal authorities will investigate.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. Saturday; repairs to the fence were completed by 11:35 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.