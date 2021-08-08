Woman arrested after driving through fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a woman Saturday evening after she drove through a fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The crash landed her vehicle in the airfield, according to tweets posted by the city of Cleveland. She’s facing OVI charges, according to the post.

The city said Cleveland police responded to the scene, and federal authorities will investigate.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Saturday; repairs to the fence were completed by 11:35 p.m.

... and the female driver was apprehended and arrested for OVI. The vehicle has since been removed from the airfield and fence repairs are underway. Safety is the number one priority at @goingplacesCLE (cont.) — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) August 8, 2021

Update: The fence repairs are now complete. — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) August 8, 2021

