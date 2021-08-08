2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff

The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.(Source: Santa Cruz Police Department via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A California woman sitting in her car admiring the view near a lighthouse was so startled by a stranger that she drove off a cliff.

The woman was parked Thursday outside the Mark Abbot Memorial Lighthouse overlooking Monterey Bay when a stranger startled her by opening her passenger side door.

The incident panicked the woman enough that she stepped on the gas and went over the short cliff behind the lighthouse.

Police say this was “truly an accident.” The person who opened the passenger door had parked nearby in a similar car and, because it was dark, mistook her car for theirs.

Fortunately, the driver suffered only a minor injury to her foot.

The wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.

SCPD Happy to Report No Major Injuries | Last night, a woman sitting in her parked car in the lighthouse parking lot was...

Posted by Santa Cruz Police on Friday, August 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Source: Geauga County Sheriff's Office
Fatal accident in Troy leaves 1 dead, woman with serious injuries
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Californians hit hard with weekend of wildfire fears
Cleveland police search for SUV that fled the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday...
Fatal motorcycle accident, Cleveland police search for information on SUV that left scene
Cleveland police seeking more information on dark SUV pictured.
Fatal motorcycle accident, Cleveland police search for information on SUV that left scene