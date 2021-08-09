19-year-old Akron man wanted for fatal drive-by shooting of 17-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward is now being offered for the capture of an 19-year-old Akron teenager wanted for the April murder of another teenager.

According to Akron police, Michael Lloyd Jr. shot and killed Davieon Frazier, 17, in a drive-by shooting on April 6.

Frazier was shot in the 900 block of Neptune Avenue in Akron and died from his injuries at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Agents with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force asked anyone with information to called them at 1-866-4WANTED or send them a web tip to http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

