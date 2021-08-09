2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

19-year-old Akron man wanted for fatal drive-by shooting of 17-year-old

Michael Lloyd Jr. (Source: US Marshals)
Michael Lloyd Jr. (Source: US Marshals)((Source: U.S. Marshals))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward is now being offered for the capture of an 19-year-old Akron teenager wanted for the April murder of another teenager.

According to Akron police, Michael Lloyd Jr. shot and killed Davieon Frazier, 17, in a drive-by shooting on April 6.

Frazier was shot in the 900 block of Neptune Avenue in Akron and died from his injuries at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Agents with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force asked anyone with information to called them at 1-866-4WANTED or send them a web tip to http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Mouheb Ashakih was arrested for leaving her dog in a hot car.
Sandusky woman arrested after police say she left dog in hot car to die
29-year-old Canton man dies after being shot multiple times
Devon Mallory (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Jury finds Euclid man not guilty on several charges related to death of toddler
19 News
Cleveland paramedics injured by suspected impaired driver who crashed into ambulance, police say