2 medics, 1 driver taken to hospital after ambulance rear-ended on Cleveland’s West Side

Two medics who were riding in an ambulance and the driver of another car were taken to the...
Two medics who were riding in an ambulance and the driver of another car were taken to the hospital after a crash.(Dan Stamness)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cleveland medics were taken to the hospital after their ambulance was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Triskett Road and Caldwell Avenue on Cleveland’s West Side.

The ambulance was struck from behind by a car headed northeast on Triskett Road shortly after 10 p.m., a 19 News photojournalist on the scene confirmed.

The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital, according to a Cleveland EMS captain.

Individual conditions were not immediately available, but “no one was critical,” the EMS captain said.

