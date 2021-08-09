2 medics, 1 driver taken to hospital after ambulance rear-ended on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cleveland medics were taken to the hospital after their ambulance was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Triskett Road and Caldwell Avenue on Cleveland’s West Side.

The ambulance was struck from behind by a car headed northeast on Triskett Road shortly after 10 p.m., a 19 News photojournalist on the scene confirmed.

The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital, according to a Cleveland EMS captain.

Individual conditions were not immediately available, but “no one was critical,” the EMS captain said.

Med 39 staging at Triskett at Caldwell was struck in the rear by a NE Bound car. EMS tells us The driver and both EMTs were transported with non- life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/rPIhvYhxr0 — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) August 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.