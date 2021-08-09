29-year-old Canton man dies after being shot multiple times

STARK COUNTY , Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man was found shot to death Sunday evening and police said the gunman remains on the loose.

Canton police said Aaron Lucas, of Canton, was shot multiple times around 7:54 p.m.

Lucas’s body was found next to a car in a driveway in the 1000 block of 13th St. NW.

EMS transported Lucas to Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Canton police detectives at 330-489-3133.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411.

