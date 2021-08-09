Avoid the water; Rains cause sewage contamination near Cleveland’s Edgewater Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Park visitors should stay out of the water at Edgewater Beach, according to a water quality advisory from the Ohio Department of Health issued Sunday.

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District confirmed that heavy rains shortly before noon caused an overflow of sewage and stormwater to be released into the lake near the beach.

Signage was posted at the park warning people to avoid the water.

“Visitors, particularly children, the elderly, and those in ill health, are advised to avoid contact with the water and woody debris,” the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District tweeted.

NOTICE: Heavy sudden storm this morning causes combined sewer overflow, affecting Lake Erie water quality at Edgewater 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ARZ2nplJLQ — NE Ohio Regional Sewer District (@neorsd) August 8, 2021

Sewage discharges at the park occur periodically after heavy rains.

In the 1970s, this overflow would occur up to 50 times a year, according to the sewer district. Recent improvements to the system have lessened the frequency of overflows. The last occurred in October of 2020.

