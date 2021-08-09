2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Avoid the water; Rains cause sewage contamination near Cleveland’s Edgewater Beach

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Park visitors should stay out of the water at Edgewater Beach, according to a water quality advisory from the Ohio Department of Health issued Sunday.

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District confirmed that heavy rains shortly before noon caused an overflow of sewage and stormwater to be released into the lake near the beach.

Signage was posted at the park warning people to avoid the water.

“Visitors, particularly children, the elderly, and those in ill health, are advised to avoid contact with the water and woody debris,” the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District tweeted.

Sewage discharges at the park occur periodically after heavy rains.

In the 1970s, this overflow would occur up to 50 times a year, according to the sewer district. Recent improvements to the system have lessened the frequency of overflows. The last occurred in October of 2020.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Two medics who were riding in an ambulance and the driver of another car were taken to the...
2 medics, 1 driver taken to hospital after ambulance rear-ended on Cleveland’s West Side
Cleveland police seeking more information on dark SUV pictured.
Cleveland police recover vehicle involved in motorcycle crash that killed 1
1 killed in shooting in Cleveland’s Union-Miles neighborhood
The giant pandas at the Smithsonian National Zoological Park stay cool on hot days with...
Pandas beat the heat with frozen treats at National Zoo in Washington D.C.