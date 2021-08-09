Body of 16-year-old boy found in Lake Erie near Fairport Harbor Lighthouse

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said recovery crews have confirmed the body of a 16-year-old swimmer who disappeared near Headlands Beach State Park was found in Lake Erie.

Deputies and members of the Painesville Township Fire Department responded to Headlands Beach State Park on Friday afternoon after receiving reports that a teen boy who was swimming went underwater and did not resurface.

Rescue and recovery divers worked through the weekend using drones, and sonar technology to help locate the boy.

On Sunday night at 8:14 p.m., a recreational boater reported to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office that a body, later confirmed to be the missing 16-year-old boy, was found approximately a half-mile north of the Fairport Harbor Lighthouse.

The identity of the teen boy has not yet been released publicly.

