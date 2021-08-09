Canton woman shot, killed outside her home

STARK COUNTY , Ohio (WOIO) - A 65-year-old woman died after being shot while standing outside her Canton home in the 100 block of Belden Avenue SE Saturday evening.

According to Canton police, Jenny Norris was shot in the abdomen and was pronounced dead at Aultman Hospital.

Witnesses told police the occupants of a black vehicle circled the block after the shooting and then returned and fired about eight more shots before driving way.

At this time, there is no further description of the shooter or the black vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police detectives at 330-489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.