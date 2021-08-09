2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Canton woman shot, killed outside her home

(Canton Police Department)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY , Ohio (WOIO) - A 65-year-old woman died after being shot while standing outside her Canton home in the 100 block of Belden Avenue SE Saturday evening.

According to Canton police, Jenny Norris was shot in the abdomen and was pronounced dead at Aultman Hospital.

Witnesses told police the occupants of a black vehicle circled the block after the shooting and then returned and fired about eight more shots before driving way.

At this time, there is no further description of the shooter or the black vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police detectives at 330-489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Katie Nageotte, of the United States, competes in the finals of the women's pole vault at the...
Olmsted Falls plans Olympics celebration for returning gold medalist Katie Nageotte
Cleveland man faces decades in prison for armed robberies
Cleveland man faces decades in prison for 18 armed robberies in a month
29-year-old Canton man dies after being shot multiple times
USS Cod eyes return to Cleveland this weekend; tugboat problems add complications
USS Cod eyes return to Cleveland this weekend; tugboat problems add complications