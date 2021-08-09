Cleveland man faces decades in prison for 18 armed robberies in a month

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man will spend 25 to 29 years in prison after he robbed 17 different gas stations in the span of a month, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said.

Mye Kel Cannady robbed gas stations in Cleveland, Parma, Lakewood, Independence, Maple Heights, Brooklyn, Brook Park and Beachwood between Aug. 27 and Sept. 26, 2020. He robbed a total of 17 gas stations; one was targeted twice.

O’Malley said that in each incident, Cannady waited outside the gas station, determining the right time to commit a crime.

He then entered the stores with a gun and demanded money from the victims. Sometimes, Cannady would pistol-whip victims and threaten their lives.

Cannady stole cash, cigarettes, and other merchandise before running away.

A map shows where Cannady robbed gas stations across Cuyahoga County. (Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office)

The Parma Police Department found Cannady’s car after they became aware of two robberies on Sept. 26 of last year. Cannady started a chase when police tried to pull him over near West 130th Street and Brookpark Road.

As he attempted to escape, Cannady became trapped on a dead-end road and hit two police cruisers near Garfield Boulevard and East 78th Place.

Police arrested him after he got out of the car and tried to run away.

Investigators from each agency and the Crime Strategies Unit of the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office were able to link Cannady to the string of robberies through video surveillance, photos, and DNA evidence.

Cannady plead guilty to 18 counts of Aggravated Robbery, one count of Failure to Comply, one count of Vandalism, and one count of Having Weapons Under Disability.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.