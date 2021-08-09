Cleveland paramedics injured by suspected impaired driver who crashed into ambulance, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cleveland EMS members were injured when their ambulance was struck by a car driven by a suspected impaired driver.

According to police investigators, the ambulance was stopped with flashing lights activated while responding to a medical emergency on Triskett Road at approximately 10 p.m. on Sunday night.

A 45-year-old man driving a Kia rear ended the ambulance, Cleveland police said. He was taken to MetroHealth Hospital with serious injuries.

Officers say the driver is suspected of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Two members of the EMS crew were also taken to MetroHealth Hospital. Their injuries were considered minor and they have since been released from medical care.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.

