2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Family of East Cleveland murder victim holds vigil demanding justice six months after her death

Osceana Pierce, 25, was killed after the someone shot into vehicle she was riding in along with...
Osceana Pierce, 25, was killed after the someone shot into vehicle she was riding in along with her four-year-old son, her boyfriend, and her boyfriend’s brother, according to her father.(Special to WOIO)
By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family demands answers and justice six months after a young mother was shot to death as she was stopped at a red light and headed home with her family.

A vigil was held on Sunday near the intersection of Hayden and Superior avenues in East Cleveland where the deadly shooting happened back on February 8th.

Osceana Pierce, 25, died after someone fired an AK-47 into the vehicle she was riding in along with her four-year-old son, her boyfriend, and her boyfriend’s brother, her father Richard Pierce said.

Her young son Quentin is lucky to be alive after having bullets graze his chest and head, said her boyfriend Quentin Norman. Norman said he too has a bullet in his back from that night and his brother was also shot and injured.

The individuals who fired the shots actually turned around twice to come back to shoot the car up, Pierce said. The car was shot up three times, and he believes the car itself was targeted.

Why anyone would target the young mother and her family is unclear, but detectives are reportedly getting close, said Osceana Pierce’s mother Shannon Pierce.

“We’ve been talking to the detectives and detectives have been telling us what they came up with, and they’re getting very close,” said Shannon Pierce. “She was just 25, only thing she did was go to work, take care of her son, and take care of her household.”

Her father Richard Pierce says the loss of his daughter is a pain to his heart every single day, and a loss he will never get over.

“She was an angel,” he said.

If you can provide any information that could help East Cleveland Police solve this case contact detectives or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Two medics who were riding in an ambulance and the driver of another car were taken to the...
2 medics, 1 driver taken to hospital after ambulance rear-ended on Cleveland’s West Side
Avoid the water; Rains cause sewage contamination near Cleveland’s Edgewater Beach
Cleveland police seeking more information on dark SUV pictured.
Cleveland police recover vehicle involved in motorcycle crash that killed 1
1 killed in shooting in Cleveland’s Union-Miles neighborhood