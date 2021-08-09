Family of East Cleveland murder victim holds vigil demanding justice six months after her death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family demands answers and justice six months after a young mother was shot to death as she was stopped at a red light and headed home with her family.

A vigil was held on Sunday near the intersection of Hayden and Superior avenues in East Cleveland where the deadly shooting happened back on February 8th.

Osceana Pierce, 25, died after someone fired an AK-47 into the vehicle she was riding in along with her four-year-old son, her boyfriend, and her boyfriend’s brother, her father Richard Pierce said.

Her young son Quentin is lucky to be alive after having bullets graze his chest and head, said her boyfriend Quentin Norman. Norman said he too has a bullet in his back from that night and his brother was also shot and injured.

The individuals who fired the shots actually turned around twice to come back to shoot the car up, Pierce said. The car was shot up three times, and he believes the car itself was targeted.

Why anyone would target the young mother and her family is unclear, but detectives are reportedly getting close, said Osceana Pierce’s mother Shannon Pierce.

“We’ve been talking to the detectives and detectives have been telling us what they came up with, and they’re getting very close,” said Shannon Pierce. “She was just 25, only thing she did was go to work, take care of her son, and take care of her household.”

Her father Richard Pierce says the loss of his daughter is a pain to his heart every single day, and a loss he will never get over.

“She was an angel,” he said.

If you can provide any information that could help East Cleveland Police solve this case contact detectives or Crime Stoppers.

