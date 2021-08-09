Is getting a COVID-19 booster shot on your own a good idea?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The FDA is still advising that a third booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna to protect against COVID-19 is not necessary, even though both vaccine producers have come out saying there are advantages.

Because there is no national database being used by pharmacies and clinics, some people are heading out and getting a third shot on their own.

Cleveland 19 is turning to Dr. Amy Edwards, an infectious disease expert with University Hospitals, to ask if people should be taking a third shot before the FDA has approved or denied Pfizer’s application for emergency use authorization for a booster.

When the delta variant started spreading, Gina Welch decided not to take any chances: She got a third, booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by going to a clinic and telling them it was her first shot, according to an Associated Press article.

Welch said she made her decision based on her own research and following medical experts on social media.

“I’m going to follow these experts and I’m going to go protect myself,” said Welch, a 26-year-old with asthma and a liver condition. “I’m not going to wait another six months to a year for them to recommend a third dose.”

The FDA and the CDC put out a joint statement on July 8 saying a third dose wasn’t necessary.

“We encourage Americans who have not yet been vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and their community,” the statement said. “Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.