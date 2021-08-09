2 Strong 4 Bullies
Is getting a COVID-19 booster shot on your own a good idea?

Some people are going out and getting a third shot before the FDA makes its decision.

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care at a COVID-19 extracts the last bit of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine out of a vial so as not to waste it at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. An untold number of Americans have managed to get COVID-19 booster shots even though the U.S. government hasn't approved them. They're doing so by taking advantage of the nation’s vaccine surplus and loose tracking of those who have been fully vaccinated.(Mary Altaffer | Mary Altaffer/AP)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The FDA is still advising that a third booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna to protect against COVID-19 is not necessary, even though both vaccine producers have come out saying there are advantages.

Because there is no national database being used by pharmacies and clinics, some people are heading out and getting a third shot on their own.

Cleveland 19 is turning to Dr. Amy Edwards, an infectious disease expert with University Hospitals, to ask if people should be taking a third shot before the FDA has approved or denied Pfizer’s application for emergency use authorization for a booster.

When the delta variant started spreading, Gina Welch decided not to take any chances: She got a third, booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by going to a clinic and telling them it was her first shot, according to an Associated Press article.

Welch said she made her decision based on her own research and following medical experts on social media.

“I’m going to follow these experts and I’m going to go protect myself,” said Welch, a 26-year-old with asthma and a liver condition. “I’m not going to wait another six months to a year for them to recommend a third dose.”

The FDA and the CDC put out a joint statement on July 8 saying a third dose wasn’t necessary.

“We encourage Americans who have not yet been vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and their community,” the statement said. “Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time.”

