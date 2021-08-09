2 Strong 4 Bullies
Judge sentences Cleveland Heights woman for role in nationwide ‘Zee’s Place’ Facebook scam

Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Heights woman who was convicted for her involvement in a nationwide Facebook scam will face a judge for sentencing on Monday.

The hearing for Kimberly St. John-Stevenson is scheduled for 9 a.m.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said St. John-Stevenson and Zienup Sbeih-Maddox operated “Zee’s Place” through Facebook to scam hundreds of victims out of more than $300,000.

The two women offered “too good to be true deals on items such as diapers, toys, car seats, and trips to Disney World” through the Facebook scam, investigators said.

St. John-Stevenson, who was initially indicted on a dozen felony charges, pleaded guilty to one count of telecommunications fraud.

Sbeih-Maddox was sentenced to six years in prison for the scam.

Zienup Sbeih-Maddox (Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)
This story will be updated.

