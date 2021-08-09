Jury finds Euclid man not guilty on several charges related to death of toddler

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old Euclid man will have a second trial on several charges related to the murder of his girlfriend’s 18-month-old daughter in July 2020.

Devon Mallory’s jury trial began on July 26 in front of Cuayhoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge David Matia.

The jury found Mallory not guilty of aggravated murder and felonious assault, but guilty of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children.

They were also hung on two counts.

There is no new trial date set yet for the hung charges.

The Euclid toddler died on July 30, 2020. ((Source: Obit))

Sofia Echevarria died on July 30, 2020.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.