London’s Tower Bridge stuck open due to technical fault

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — London’s Tower Bridge was stuck with its roadway arms raised Monday afternoon, snarling traffic on both sides of the River Thames.

Images of the 127-year-old drawbridge, one of several spans that connect the northern and southern parts of the British capital, show the two halves of the roadway pointing skyward with vehicles backed up on either side.

The bridge remained stuck at 6 p.m. more than three hours after the problems began.

The iconic bridge opens about 800 times a year for scheduled river traffic that is too large to fit underneath otherwise.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

