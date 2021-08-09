Masks now required indoors on Cleveland State’s campus

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Starting Monday, everyone must wear a mask indoors on Cleveland State University’s campus regardless of whether they are vaccinated.

In addition, the university strongly recommends that people who are not vaccinated wear masks outdoors when they cannot maintain physical distancing.

“These new requirements are recommended by our County Public Health officials and consistent with CDC guidelines given the rising number of infections from the more contagious and deadly Delta variant of the virus in our community,” Cleveland State wrote on their website.

Exceptions to the mask rule apply in the following situations:

When actively eating in a dining hall

When a student is alone in their residence hall room with their roommate(s). (Students are expected to wear masks in common areas.)

When a faculty or staff member is working alone in a private office or outdoors.

When a student, faculty, or staff member has been granted a medical or religious accommodation to not wear a mask, that has been approved in writing by the appropriate university officials.

The university will continue to test at least five percent of the student population every week to identify potential outbreaks.

Testing is free for all students, faculty, and staff.

