Northeast Ohio Weather: Hot and humid; risk of storms from time to time

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are in the thick of things now. A hot and humid day ahead. High temperatures in the lower 90s for most of us. There is an isolated risk of storms this afternoon from west to east. Otherwise, it’s a partly cloudy sky. A better chance of storms will fire west of our area this afternoon. We think the leftovers will track in here later tonight and early tomorrow morning. I went with scattered overnight showers and storms. A warm and humid night. Temperatures stay above 70 degrees across most of the area. The air mass turns tropical tomorrow. Isolated showers and storms. Afternoon temperatures well in the 80s to around 90 degrees. Same deal Wednesday. Near 90 degrees and muggy stuff. Isolated storms in the afternoon mainly east of Cleveland as we see things right now.

