Olmsted Falls plans Olympics celebration for returning gold medalist Katie Nageotte

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials with the city of Olmsted Falls are coordinating a “welcome home” celebration for Katie Nageotte, the Northeast Ohio native who won the gold medal in the women’s Olympics pole vault competition.

The event honoring the Olmsted Falls High School graduate is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 13 beginning at 5 p.m. It will taking place at the Olmsted Falls High School sports stadium.

Olympian Celebration Update: As you may be aware, Mrs. Nageotte and Mayor Graven started planning this event many weeks... Posted by City of Olmsted Falls on Friday, August 6, 2021

Remarks are expected from the city’s mayor, high school track coaches, and Nageotte.

The 30-year-old Olmsted Falls native who represented the U.S. during the Olympics holds multiple high school records and went undefeated in her high school meets as a junior, according to a collegiate bio.

