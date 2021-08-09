2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Olmsted Falls plans Olympics celebration for returning gold medalist Katie Nageotte

Katie Nageotte, of the United States, competes in the finals of the women's pole vault at the...
Katie Nageotte, of the United States, competes in the finals of the women's pole vault at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials with the city of Olmsted Falls are coordinating a “welcome home” celebration for Katie Nageotte, the Northeast Ohio native who won the gold medal in the women’s Olympics pole vault competition.

The event honoring the Olmsted Falls High School graduate is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 13 beginning at 5 p.m. It will taking place at the Olmsted Falls High School sports stadium.

Olympian Celebration Update: As you may be aware, Mrs. Nageotte and Mayor Graven started planning this event many weeks...

Posted by City of Olmsted Falls on Friday, August 6, 2021

Remarks are expected from the city’s mayor, high school track coaches, and Nageotte.

The 30-year-old Olmsted Falls native who represented the U.S. during the Olympics holds multiple high school records and went undefeated in her high school meets as a junior, according to a collegiate bio.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Marquis Grissom steals second base as Cleveland Indians' Omar Vizquel covers on...
Formers Indians shortstop Omar Vizquel accused of sexual assault by minor league batboy
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) stands during an NFL football practice in...
Browns’ Mayfield not focused on money after Allen’s big deal
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer watches his two-run home run off Detroit Tigers relief...
Zimmer Home Run gives Indians series win over Tigers 7-5
Cleveland Indians game delayed due to rain (Source: WOIO)
Rain delays Cleveland Indians game