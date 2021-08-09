Sandusky woman arrested after police say she left dog in hot car to die

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandusky police made a gruesome discovery while responding to a 911 call this weekend.

They attempted to save a pitbull left inside a hot car, but unfortunately, it was too late.

The dog was dead.

Officers didn’t have to go far to catch the person behind this heinous crime.

The dog’s owner, Mouheb Ashakih, told officers she intentionally left the pitbull in the car as a punishment.

“One of the worst things I’ve seen take place against an animal,” said Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver.

Chief Oliver says the dog was fighting for his life inside the car.

“He tore things, tore away fabric around the door, ultimately injured himself. You could see from the moisture on the windows. That’s how hot it was,” said Chief Oliver.

Chief Oliver says this serves as an unfortunate reminder that you should never ever leave your dog in a hot car under any circumstance.

“With her, she’s been offered assistance in the past with her dogs. And that’s what people need to know, if it’s too much for you, our Erie County Dog Warden would’ve taken control weeks ago,” Oliver added.

Ashakih’s neighbor didn’t want to go on camera, but claims she has a history of animal neglect.

This neighbor even took a video of Ashakih’s other dogs walking along the roof of the house.

Police did take three other dogs out of Ashakih’s care, and now she’s locked up in a cell.

