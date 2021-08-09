2 Strong 4 Bullies
USS Cod eyes return to Cleveland this weekend; tugboat problems add complications

By Steph Krane
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The USS Cod is hoping to come home this weekend. A busy tugboat may derail those plans.

The National Historic Landmark ship has spent more than seven weeks in Erie for repairs, including hull sandblasting, wasted metal removal, and a new paint job.

The final work is underway, after which the Cod will be refloated for its return tow home.

However, the tug has been busy in the Detroit area and it’s uncertain when it be available.

“Everyone involved has done an amazing job in making Cod shipshape, but we’re ready to come home and get back to giving tours,” Paul Farace, Cod’s skipper, said.

The Cod’s crew is hoping they can get their sub back to Cleveland this coming weekend, if the tug gets to Erie by Friday or Saturday. They’re planning a welcome home party at the completion of the eventual 13-hour tow.

