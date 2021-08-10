2 men arrested in murder of Canton woman outside her home

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police arrested two men for fatally shooting a 65-year-old woman outside her home Saturday evening.

According to police, Jenny Norris was shot around 8:30 p.m. while standing outside her house in the 100 block of Belden Avenue SE.

Norris was shot in the abdomen and was pronounced dead at Aultman Hospital.

Witnesses told police the occupants of a black vehicle circled the block multiple times before the shooting and then as the vehicle came around the final time, someone inside fired about eight shots before driving way.

Javier Blood, 22, was arrested on Aug. 9 at a home on 26th Street NE by Canton police detectives and FBI agents with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

Blood is charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond in the Stark County Jail.

Terrel Lipkins, 23, was arrested on Aug. 10 and charged with complicity to commit murder. He is also being held on a $1 million bond in the Stark County Jail.

Canton Police Captain Dave Davis said it was unclear if it was Norris who was targeted or someone else, but it is clear to police that the occupants of the vehicle had a target.

“We believe that someone there was targeted, whether it was her or the other gentleman that were with her however at this point we really don’t know,” Davis said.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police detectives at 330-489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.