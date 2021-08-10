2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns tight end Harrison Bryant now “bigger, faster, stronger”

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Harrison Bryant’s rookie year had its ups and downs, and the Browns 2nd-year tight end knew he had to reshape his body.

Bryant says he put on 13 pounds of muscle this offseason and is up to 245, hopefully in an effort to withstand the grueling NFL season.

Bryant caught 24 passes for 238 yards and 3 TD as a rookie, a drop from what was expected of the John Mackey Award winner as the best tight end in college football.

