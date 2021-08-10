Business expo focused on women coming to Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Many entrepreneurs and small business owners are working hard to bounce back from pandemic losses.

Lorri Franklin wants to help. She’s the organizer of the Women in Business Expo happening August 28 at the Holiday Inn in Independence on Rockside Road. She’s held previous expos in the Youngstown-area.

“We’re going to take it on the road, and the first place is going to be Cleveland,” Franklin said.

Franklin has lived through the challenges of being a woman running her own business.

“We have to stick together more. We know what we like,” Franklin said. “We know which avenues to go to.”

The Women in Business Expo is happening August 28 in Independence. (Lorri Franklin)

Networking has been lifeline as she’s navigated selling jewelry on top of other endeavors. According to the Small Business Administration, Ohio is home to more than 306,000 women-owned businesses. Those businesses generate $30 billion, annually, in revenue.

The Women in Business Expo is designed to give small businesses a chance to expand their clientele, market and network in order to grow their operations.

“If you don’t get that monetary sale, they get the networking sale,” Franklin said. “And with that, you get to meet so many people that can help you with your business.”

More than four dozen vendors have signed up for this expo. It costs $5 at the door to attend.

Natalie Grant is one of the women showcasing her business at this year’s expo. She’s participated in past expos in Youngstown.

“It’s good to get around other females who are trying to do some of the same things.. who have basically like kindred spirits,” Grant said. “We have some of the same goals, some of the same challenges. Some of us have solutions that we can share.”

Grant owns Expressions of You. The company specializes in “bling t-shirts” and other apparel. Her day job is with the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center. Much of her small business success has been because of word of mouth. She said being apart of the Women in Business Expo has paid off.

“Absolutely. I’ve seen growth. I have obtained new customers,” Grant said. “And then, I’ve met people who can do things for me as well. So it has been a way for all of us to grow.”

Franklin said everything from personal care services to jewelry, apparel and health and beauty will be represented. She also promised a few surprises.

“It’s important to help and respond to each other’s needs,” Franklin said.

