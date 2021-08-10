Canton man wanted for killing the father of a murdered baby, turns himself into police

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old man turned himself into Canton police Tuesday for a fatal shooting.

Canton police said Nichalous Harvey shot and killed Aaron Lucas, 29, on Aug. 8.

Lucas was murdered outside a home in the 1000 block of 13th Street N.W.

Lucas was supposed to be the key witness in the murder trial for the man accused of killing his one-year-old son.

Trejuan Johnson’s trial was scheduled to begin Monday in Stark County Court of Common Pleas; however, after Lucas was killed, the trial was continued until Sept. 27.

Arrested for the murder of a1-year-old Canton boy. ((Source: Canton police))

Johnson is accused of shooting into Lucas’s home in July 2020 and hitting his one-year-old twin sons.

Ace and Arcel Lucas were sleeping on the couch when they were struck by the gunfire.

The one-year-old twins were shot while sleeping in their Canton home in July 2020. (Facebook)

Ace was struck in the head and died from his injuries.

Arcel was hit in the leg and survived.

Canton police said the investigation into the murder of Aaron Lucas continues and anyone with information is asked to call Canton police detectives at 330-489-3144.

