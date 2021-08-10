Court documents: ‘Militia’ members proposed attack on governor of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The same militia group that is accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan’s governor also proposed attacking Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, according to federal court records.

A 22-page federal document filed on Aug. 9 with a U.S. District Court alleges that two of the five men, identified as Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., accused in the plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attended a June 2020 meeting where an attack on Ohio’s leader was discussed.

Court filing regarding Michigan kidnapping plot (Source: U.S. District Court Western District of Michigan)

On at least one occasion, federal investigators said the suspects conducted surveillance of Gov. Whitmer’s Michigan vacation home and discussed detonating explosives to divert attention from her property.

Monday’s filing from the government comes in response to claims from the five defendants that they were entrapped and coerced by FBI agents.

