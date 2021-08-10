2 Strong 4 Bullies
Crash sends car onto steps of Zion Lutheran Church in Cleveland

Crash sends car onto steps of Zion Lutheran Church in Cleveland
Crash sends car onto steps of Zion Lutheran Church in Cleveland(Dan Stamness/WOIO)
By Steph Krane
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning nearly sent one car into Zion Lutheran Church on Prospect Avenue.

The crash happened before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and East 30th Street.

One car went partially up the stairs of the church and damaged a railing.

An SUV sustained severe front end damage.

It’s not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

