Crash sends car onto steps of Zion Lutheran Church in Cleveland
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning nearly sent one car into Zion Lutheran Church on Prospect Avenue.
The crash happened before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and East 30th Street.
One car went partially up the stairs of the church and damaged a railing.
An SUV sustained severe front end damage.
It’s not known if anyone was injured in the crash.
