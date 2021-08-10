Crash sends car onto steps of Zion Lutheran Church in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning nearly sent one car into Zion Lutheran Church on Prospect Avenue.

The crash happened before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and East 30th Street.

One car went partially up the stairs of the church and damaged a railing.

An SUV sustained severe front end damage.

It’s not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

