2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Eastlake police arrest man for drive-by shooting

Noah Frazier (Source: Eastlake police)
Noah Frazier (Source: Eastlake police)((Source: Eastlake police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Willowick man was arrested Monday evening for a drive-by shooting.

Eastlake police said Noah Frazier went to a home on E. 360th Street around 9 p.m. to handle a damaged property dispute.

The first time police said Frazier fired shots into the ground and nobody called 911.

Frazier allegedly returned a short time later and fired multiple shots into a van parked in the driveway.

According to police, Frazier was in a car with two other people.

After the shooting, Willowick and Eastlake officers quickly found the driver and passenger of the car and then shortly afterwards found Frazier, who allegedly confessed to the crime.

Frazier is charged with two counts of improper handling of a firearm.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Javier Blood (Source: Stark County Sheriff)
2 men arrested in murder of Canton woman outside her home
Coronavirus
Ohio Department of Health reports single-day increase of 2,326 new COVID-19 cases
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
19 First Alert Weather Days: Hot, humid, and occasional severe storms through Friday
David Walker (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
North Ridgeville youth pastor, wife indicted on additional sexual battery charges