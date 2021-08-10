Eastlake police arrest man for drive-by shooting

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Willowick man was arrested Monday evening for a drive-by shooting.

Eastlake police said Noah Frazier went to a home on E. 360th Street around 9 p.m. to handle a damaged property dispute.

The first time police said Frazier fired shots into the ground and nobody called 911.

Frazier allegedly returned a short time later and fired multiple shots into a van parked in the driveway.

According to police, Frazier was in a car with two other people.

After the shooting, Willowick and Eastlake officers quickly found the driver and passenger of the car and then shortly afterwards found Frazier, who allegedly confessed to the crime.

Frazier is charged with two counts of improper handling of a firearm.

