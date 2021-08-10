Eastlake woman convicted of animal neglect is banned from owning another pet as part of sentencing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Eastlake woman recently learned her punishment after being found guilty by a jury on six counts of animal neglect.

In addition to being indefinitely banned from owning another companion animal other than the cat she currently has, Patricia Thames was sentenced on Aug. 5 to a 90-day suspended jail term and five years of probation, according to Lake Humane Society.

The Lake Humane Society began an investigation in February 2020 after receiving reports from the Eastlake Police Department that several dogs in a home appeared to be neglected.

Fourteen dogs were found in Thames’ home. Six of them needed immediate medical care from veterinarians because the conditions they were in. Two of the dogs were humanely euthanized due to the severe neglect.

Investigators said the other four dogs were severely matted and were covered in fleas and dirt. There was also urine scalding the dogs’ skin.

The surviving four dogs that needed immediate attention will continue to receive medical care until they are healthy enough for adoption. The other eight dogs that were in the home have since been removed and given away.

“Without the diligent work of the Lake Humane Society Humane Agent and team, these animals would not have received the lifesaving medical care and TLC they so desperately needed,” the organization said in a statement while asking for donations to assist in animal abuse investigations.

Thames must also undergo a mental health evaluation, submit to random daylight inspections by the Lake Humane Society, and pay over $1,700 in restitution.

