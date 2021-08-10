Great-grandmother demands city officials to fill years-old ditch next to her home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Union-Miles Park neighborhood resident feels ignored as she looks to fix a hole that has affected her house for over 15 years.

“They keep passing me off to different people…they keep making all kinds of excuses why,” Susie Anderson, who moved into her E. 104th St. home in 2005, said.

According to Anderson, the wide-open gap next to her home used to be a basement for a house that was torn down before she moved in next door. Over time, the hole filled with plants and animals and became an ideal location to throw away the trash.

Anderson says she’s so far seen “groundhogs, I even saw a possum and some skunks.”

The basement’s issues also extend onto the concerned homeowner’s own property, including a small hole of her own, which she blames on the tubing from the unfilled basement.

“This is the first time anything like this has happened,” she said.

Anderson tried calling the Mayor’s Action Line for months to try and sort out the issue, but the hole remains the same.

“[The representative] was like, ‘well, I’m doing the best I can’ and this and that,” she said. “That was it. She really was just giving me the run-around.”

19 News also reached out to the Action Line. A staff member said the team is aware of the situation and is waiting on a contractor to take on the job.

Anderson still hopes the job can be finished—the least she believes she deserves.

“I’m a taxpayer like anyone else; I believe my tax dollars should matter too.”

