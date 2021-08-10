‘Highly regarded and decorated’ Cleveland firefighter dies suddenly

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Divison of Fire mourns the sudden passing of “highly regarded and decorated” Firefighter David Shantery.

“I want to offer my condolences to the family and loved ones of Firefighter David Shantery,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “David was a great man who served this city well and he will truly be missed.”

Public Affairs for the Cleveland Divison of Fire confirmed he died on Aug. 10, but did not release the cause.

“I first met Firefighter David Shantery as a fire instructor at our Fire Training Academy on March 9, 1998. I knew back then that he would be an excellent firefighter for our great city,” said Cleveland Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo. “My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones. David, I will truly miss you.”

Shantery was hired in 1998 and awarded the Florian Cross in 2016 for his role in rescuing two children from a burning home in 2015.

The heroic rescue six years ago happened by chance.

Firefighters were driving to pick up another crew member when they spotted the house on fire on East 93rd Street.

They rushed over to help without any backup as they called the fire into dispatch.

Neighbors screamed that there were children stuck inside.

“They were like, ‘get in there and get those kids.’ And they didn’t realize that we were out of position and not properly dressed to go into a fire,” Battalion Chief Kenneth Guyton said about the experience back in June 2015.

Once they geared up and entered the duplex, the firefighters went in.

“You act on what’s given to you,” Shantery said shortly after the rescue.

At a time when every second counts, these firefighters didn’t hesitate to jump in. But they insist they were just doing their jobs.

