Hit skip driver seriously injures Lorain motorcyclist, police say

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver fled the scene after crashing into a motorcycle late Friday evening and causing serious injuries to the rider.

Lorain police said the motorcycle rider, Adam Binder, 47, of Lorain, was traveling northbound on Ashland Avenue near W. 21st Street, when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

The driver of a dark colored SUV was traveling eastbound on W. 21st Street and collided with the motorcycle at the intersection of Ashland Avenue and W. 21st Street.

The impact caused Binder to be thrown from the motorcycle onto the road. He slid on the roadway into the westbound lane of travel.

The motorcycle slid eastbound into the eastbound lane of travel.

Police said Binder suffered serious injuries to his left leg and a Lorain police officer applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding before he was transported to Mercy Health Hospital.

According to police, alcohol was a factor in this crash.

The intersection was closed for about three and a half hours during the accident investigation.

Anyone with information on the hit and run driver is asked to call Lorain police at 440-204-2115 or e-mail Michael_Bohaty@cityoflorain.org.

