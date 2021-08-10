Hot in Cleveland: outdoor city pools shut down for the season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland’s outdoor pool season has ended.

Now, those wanting to cool off on these hot days will have to use an inside pool or one of the community-based spray basins.

There are a number of reasons for closing the outdoor pools.

The city budgets annually for an eight-week outdoor pool season. There is a lack of lifeguards, as with many cities around the country. Fewer people are wanting to take a dip in a public pool in the era of COVID-19.

There are 18 indoor pools at recreation centers around the city that are open from noon until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

