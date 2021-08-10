2 Strong 4 Bullies
Large police response reported in parking lot on Cleveland’s West side

Cleveland police scene
Cleveland police scene(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A large number of officers from the Cleveland Division of Police responded to a scene on the city’s West side on Tuesday afternoon.

The activity was first reported around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 56th Street and Memphis Avenue.

A 19 News crew on the scene said the activity involving multiple marked and unmarked Cleveland police cruisers was primarily focused in a McDonald’s parking lot.

Cleveland police have not publicly confirmed additional details in regards to the incident.

This is a developing story.

