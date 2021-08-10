Man arrested in murder of Canton woman outside her home

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton Police arrested a 22-year-old man on charges of murder in connection with the death of a woman who was shot and killed while standing outside her home.

On Monday, detectives took Javier Dante Blood into custody in the 1600 block of 26th Street NE. He’s charged with murder, which is a first degree felony.

He’s currently being held in the Stark County Jail on a $1 million bond.

On Saturday evening, 65-year-old Jenny Norris died after being shot while standing outside her Canton home in the 100 block of Belden Avenue SE.

According to Canton police, Norris was shot in the abdomen and was pronounced dead at Aultman Hospital.

Witnesses told police the occupants of a black vehicle circled the block multiple times before the shooting and then as the vehicle came around the final time, someone inside fired about eight shots before driving way.

“Witnesses state she was in the back yard area of her house speaking to two other gentleman for approximately 10 minutes when this car was circling the area,” said Canton Police Captain Dave Davis.

Davis said it was unclear if it was Norris who was targeted or someone else, but it is clear to police that the occupants of the vehicle had a target.

“We believe that someone there was targeted, whether it was her or the other gentleman that were with her however at this point we really don’t know,” Davis said.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police detectives at 330-489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411.

