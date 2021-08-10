Man dives off Jet Express on way back from Put-in-Bay

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - “I say nothing like jumping off a large high-speed catamaran ferry equipped with twin water-jets capable of pumping 1,000 gallons of water per second. Sounds safe to me,” police said.

Port Clinton Police had some sarcastic words to describe that “some genius thinks the Jet Express is a diving platform.”

That “genius” was a man who dove off the Jet Express on its ride back from Put-in-Bay on Saturday evening “to take a swim,” police said.

“No sense in waiting a few extra minutes to get to the dock and back to your hotel and enjoy the pool,” the Facebook report continued.

Police said he “made it” and was greeted by a couple of Port Clinton officers on Brooklyn Avenue, which is across the Portage River from where the Jet Express docks to load and unload passengers.

“Can you say AL K Hol was suspected?” police sneered.

The satirical police report concluded with, “He likes Port Clinton so much, he will be coming back to make an appearance in front of the judge about his swimming and diving choices. Play stupid games... Win stupid prizes!” police said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.