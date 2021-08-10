Mentor residents want eyesore retention pond maintained like others

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A weed-infested eyesore retention pond in a neighborhood is causing a local community to get fed up.

They say unwanted creatures like skunks and mosquitos are making life unbearable.

Our 19 News Troubleshooters went digging for answers as to why this problem isn’t getting fixed.

“This retention pond is a mess. It has not been maintained,” said Stephanie Armstrong.

Armstrong is angry and alarmed. She and her neighbors want this retention pond that sits behind their homes cleaned up.

“There are other retention ponds in adjacent cities that we have seen that are grass mowed, and this has never been touched. It’s just a constant issue of more and more taller weeds,” said Armstrong.

The city of Mentor told 19 News they mow and maintain retention ponds at least twice a year. The city then reached out to Armstrong and told her they would be coming to check on the pond.

As for that pesky mosquito problem?

Lake County General Health District tells 19 news they’ve answered and responded to these neighbors’ calls before. Just in July, a crew came out to inspect the retention basin at the south end of the property. They did not see any active larva in the water at that time.

However, they did treat it with a product that would last up to 180 days. They’ve also sprayed the streets three times this year.

As for when they’ll come back and spray? Well, they say that just depends on various factors like the West Nile virus.

