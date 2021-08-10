2 Strong 4 Bullies
North Ridgeville youth pastor, wife indicted on additional sexual battery charges

David Walker (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
David Walker (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a North Ridgeville youth pastor and his wife on additional criminal charges involving sex with a minor.

Anna Walker faces an additional two counts of sexual battery and David Walker faces 14 additional counts of sexual battery, seven additional counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of sexual imposition.

Anna Walker is charged with several counts of sexual battery for crimes involving a minor.
Anna Walker is charged with several counts of sexual battery for crimes involving a minor.

According to court records, the crime happened on October 4, 2019.

David Walker was a youth pastor at Church Alive International in Cleveland and The Dwelling Place Family Worship Center in North Olmsted.

North Olmsted and North Ridgeville police officers said David and Anna Walker were first indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury in January 2021.

According to officers, the Walkers assaulted a 14-year-old female between May 2005 and December 2007.

The victim was a parishioner and member of both youth group churches.

The couple will be arraigned on the new charges on Sept. 1.

