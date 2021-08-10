2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: More heat and humidity; rounds of storms through Friday

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:30 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hot and humid pattern to stay with us through Friday. Temperatures this afternoon will be well in the 80s. Storms will fire later this afternoon. Severe weather is a definite threat. Wind damage and heavy rain potential. Isolated storms early this evening then we quiet down for a bit. Warm and muggy night ahead. Temperatures remain in the 70s overnight. We just have isolated storms in the forecast tomorrow. Any storm that does pop though has the potential of going severe. The atmosphere will be very unstable. High temperatures around 90 degrees. Best risk of storms Thursday will be later in the afternoon.

