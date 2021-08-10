Northeast Ohio Weather: More heat and humidity; rounds of storms through Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hot and humid pattern to stay with us through Friday. Temperatures this afternoon will be well in the 80s. Storms will fire later this afternoon. Severe weather is a definite threat. Wind damage and heavy rain potential. Isolated storms early this evening then we quiet down for a bit. Warm and muggy night ahead. Temperatures remain in the 70s overnight. We just have isolated storms in the forecast tomorrow. Any storm that does pop though has the potential of going severe. The atmosphere will be very unstable. High temperatures around 90 degrees. Best risk of storms Thursday will be later in the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.