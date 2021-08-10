2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio police: Nationwide warrants issued for home invasion suspects

Kyle Hale and Misty Quake
Kyle Hale and Misty Quake(Source: Riverside police Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ohio said there are active nationwide warrants issued for two home invasion suspects.

According to the Riverside Police Department, Kyle W. Hale and Misty S. Quake are wanted on first-degree felony aggravated burglary charges in connection to an Aug. 8 incident.

🚨WANTED🚨 KYLE W. HALE & MISTY S. QUAKE Both subjects are charged with 1st degree Felony Aggravated Burglary for a...

Posted by Riverside Ohio Police Department on Monday, August 9, 2021

Additional details regarding the home invasion incident are not available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the location of either Hale or Quake should call police.

Riverside is located near Dayton, Ohio.

