Ohio police: Nationwide warrants issued for home invasion suspects
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ohio said there are active nationwide warrants issued for two home invasion suspects.
According to the Riverside Police Department, Kyle W. Hale and Misty S. Quake are wanted on first-degree felony aggravated burglary charges in connection to an Aug. 8 incident.
Additional details regarding the home invasion incident are not available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the location of either Hale or Quake should call police.
Riverside is located near Dayton, Ohio.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.