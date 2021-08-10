2 Strong 4 Bullies
Shots fired into Cleveland Heights home kills 13-year-old boy

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights Police confirmed a 13-year-old boy was killed by the gunshots that went through a home on Monday evening.

Chief Annette Mecklenburg said it appears at least two shots were fired into the back of the home in the 600 block of Woodland Avenue just after 6 p.m.

The gunfire may have come from the backyard of someone who lives about three houses away, according to the chief.

Mecklenburg said no suspect was seen.

Call 216-321-1234 if you have any information on this shooting.

