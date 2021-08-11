2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Days: Occasional storms through Friday, some strong to severe

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Early this afternoon, the 19 First Alert Weather Team is monitoring a complex of showers and thunderstorms to the west.

If this system holds together, it will move in by late-afternoon, bringing us heavy rain, frequent lightning, and the potential for damaging winds, as well.

The storms will exit the viewing area by sunset, which is at 8:32 PM today.

Unfortunately, in the wake of this afternoon’s storms, conditions will remain very humid through the end of the work week.

Temperatures will soar into the low 90s on Thursday.

Another round of scattered storms will move through on Thursday afternoon, some of which may be strong to severe.

Friday will be our final day (in the short term) with high heat, humidity, and scattered storms.

We’ll be clearing out and drying out for the upcoming weekend.

