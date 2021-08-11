2 injured in Medina County plane crash

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a minor injury plane crash.

Troopers said the crash happened around 9:33 a.m. Wednesday, near Greenwich Road between Kane Road and Acme Road.

The pilot and one passenger were aboard the Cessna 150M.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Nobody on the ground was injured.

